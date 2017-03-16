12 million sign up for Obamacare as GOP leaders admit their plan to replace it is falling short

Their health care overhaul in trouble from all directions, the White House and top House Republicans acknowledged Wednesday they would make changes to the legislation in hopes of nailing down votes and pushing the party’s showpiece legislation through the chamber soon.

But even as GOP vote counters tallied support during a series of evening roll calls, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., declined to commit to bringing the measure to the House floor next week in comments to reporters. He and other Republican leaders have repeatedly said that was their plan.

Reflecting the need to buttress support, Ryan told reporters that GOP leaders could now make “some necessary improvements and refinements” to the legislation, which would strike down much of Obama’s 2010 overhaul and reduce the federal role, including financing, for health care consumers.

At an all-hands meeting Wednesday evening of House GOP lawmakers, Vice President Mike Pence and party leaders urged their rank-and-file to rally behind the legislation upending former President Barack Obama’s health care statute. The bill would strike down much of Obama’s 2010 overhaul and reduce the federal role, including financing, for health care consumers.

“‘It’s our job to get it out of here and get it to the Senate,'” Pence told the Republicans, according to Rep. Dennis Ross, R-Fla. That would let President Donald Trump pressure “Democrats in these red states to come on board,'” Ross said, referring to Republican-leaning states.

Amid the maneuvering, a government report said more than 12 million people have signed up for coverage this year under the very statute that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans want to repeal. With Democrats uniformly opposing the Republican bill, that figure underscored the potential political impact of the GOP’s next move.

The bill also faces stern foes from the right.

Seven years after Obama’s landmark health care reforms became law — a period when Republicans repeatedly tried and failed to yank it out by its roots — the House and Senate will soon vote on a “repeal and replace” effort that hangs in the balance.

A crucial test comes Thursday, when the House Budget Committee votes on the bill. Republican Dave Brat reportedly said he will oppose it in committee.

Brat is one of three members of the far-right Freedom Caucus on the 36-member Budget panel. If the three vote no, along with another Republican and united Democratic opposition, the measure would fail to advance.

Staunch conservatives like Brat hate the new plan’s similarities to Obama’s law.

Moderate Republicans are nervous that the new bill winding through the House of Representatives would cause many struggling families to suffer, a prospect highlighted by a damning congressional projection that 24 million people could lose insurance within a decade under the new bill.

And Sen. Rand Paul, a key opponent in the upper chamber of Congress who wants the entire plan scrapped in favor of a clean repeal bill, went so far as to accuse House Speaker Ryan of misleading President Donald Trump about what is in the legislation, which the White House supports.

Ryan “is selling him a bill of goods that he didn’t explain to the president,” Paul told reporters at a small Capitol Hill rally where he and other Republicans voiced their opposition to the plan.

Trump and many congressional Republicans campaigned relentlessly last year on a pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act — popularly known as Obamacare — and replace it with something that lowers premium costs and allows more choice for consumers.

But the solution introduced in the House, already facing united opposition from Democrats, has been eviscerated by some in Trump’s own party.

Enough opposition has swelled from Republicans in the Senate, where the party holds a narrow 52-48 majority, that the bill almost certainly will not pass without major changes.

“All of us are concerned about it,” Republican Sen. John McCain told AFP.

McCain is one of several senators raising warning flags over the plan’s ending the expansion of Medicaid, the health care program for the poor and disabled.

The Congressional Budget Office on Monday projected that millions of Americans could lose their coverage if federal funding dries up for the expansion.

“My state is a Medicaid state, so obviously we have to address that,” McCain said.

Ryan told Fox News that the legislation, which likely gets a full House vote next week, would ultimately include “refinements and improvements” before heading to the Senate.

But he appeared to reject the prospect of an overhaul.

“The major components are staying intact, because this is something we wrote with President Trump,” Ryan said.

On Wednesday Vice President Pence headed to Capitol Hill to “rally” Republicans to the cause and assure them that the White House and leadership were on the same page, Ryan said.

But the speaker declined to say on CNN whether the bill could even pass the House in its current state.

Asked later Wednesday whether he was considering amending the legislation to make it more palatable for some in his caucus, Ryan said: “We’re having those kinds of conversations.”

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows said he has been in regular contact with the administration about the plan and stressed that Trump is open to changes.

“Ultimately it’s going to have to be amended in order to gain enough support to get passage on the House floor,” Meadows said.

The Republican plan replaces Obamacare’s government subsidies with tax credits to help individuals buy insurance, but critics say the credits are not enough to cover insurance costs for lower-income families.

Meadows said one of his bill priorities is to add a work requirement on Medicaid recipients.

Several Republicans, including some governors in states that expanded Medicaid, believe that such expansion to low-income adults without disabilities gives them an incentive not to work.

Senate Republican John Barrasso downplayed the divisions.

“There’s still plenty of time to work on this,” he said. “We need to get it right because the status quo cannot hold.”