Japan government panel compiles guidelines for firms storing private info

A panel of experts from the government’s information technology strategy headquarters drew up guidelines Wednesday for the establishment of private information banks by businesses.

To ease public concerns, the guidelines require companies planning to set up information banks to specify who will use such information and for what purposes.

While a huge amount of private information is exchanged online, including purchase records, it is not fully utilized, due to concerns about possible abuse.

The government has found that promoting the distribution of such information will create new services and enhance the competitiveness of Japan, while improving convenience in daily living.

The guidelines include information security measures, the setting up of consultation centers for information providers, and the establishment of a system for deleting information at the request of its provider.

They also call on the government to set a standard for disclosing information online and to establish a group to understand the needs of the private sector.

The government is currently conducting a trial involving the sharing of data on visitors to Japan, including their ages, sex and activity logs, among travel agencies.

The trial is scheduled to be expanded to the medical, financial and disaster-prevention sectors.

Yosuke Tsuruho, minister in charge of science and technology, told the meeting that the government plans to draw up necessary support measures and make relevant laws after examining the results of the experiment.