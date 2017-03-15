Spiders’ prey totals twice as much as the meat and fish that people eat

Spiders eat up to 800 million tons of insects every year, a study said Tuesday — twice as much as the amount of meat and fish that humans consume.

In the first analysis of its kind, researchers used data from 65 previous studies to estimate that 25 million metric tons of spiders exist on Earth.

Taking into account how much food spiders need to survive, the team then calculated their annual haul of insects and other invertebrates.

“Our estimates … suggest that the annual prey kill of the global spider community is in the range of 400-800 million metric tons,” they wrote in the journal The Science of Nature.

This shows just how big a role spiders play in keeping pests and disease carriers at bay — especially in the forests and grasslands where most of them live.

“We hope that these estimates and their significant magnitude raise public awareness and increase the level of appreciation for the important global role of spiders,” the study authors wrote.

For context, the study notes that humans consume about 400 million tons of meat and fish every year; whales feed on 280 to 500 million tons and seabirds about 70 million tons of seafood.

There are some 45,000 known spider species, all of them meat-eating.

The critters can travel far to feed, swinging from place to place on silken threats that allow them to cover up to 30 kilometers (19 miles) in a day.

Spiders are found everywhere from the Arctic to the most arid of deserts, in caves, on ocean shores, on sand dunes and in flood plains.

Aside from being masterly hunters, spiders serve another important role: as food.

More than 8,000 species of birds, other predators and parasites feed exclusively on spiders, said the researchers.