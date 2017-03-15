In first such seizure since 2012, Somali pirates seek ransom for tanker: EU force

The European Union anti-piracy operation off Somalia says armed men are demanding a ransom for the release of an oil tanker they have seized.

An EU Naval Force statement late Tuesday says the operation finally made contact with the ship’s master in late afternoon. He confirmed that armed men were aboard the Comoros-flagged tanker Aris 13.

Monday’s hijacking was the first such seizure of a large commercial vessel off Somalia since 2012.

A Somali pirate who says he is in touch with the armed men says the amount of ransom has not been decided.