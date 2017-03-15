Number of foreign visitors to Japan rises 7.6% in February over same period a year earlier

An estimated 2.04 million foreigners visited Japan in February, growing 7.6 percent from a year earlier but at a slower pace than the previous month, a government body said Wednesday.

Visitors from South Korea constituted the largest group at 600,000, up 22.2 percent, followed by those from China at 509,100, up 2.0 percent, and those from Taiwan at 343,000, down 1.7 percent, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The figure for February — 2,035,800 visitors — was the largest for the month. It compares with 2,295,700 visitors the previous month, which were a 24.0 percent increase from the same month last year and the second-highest monthly total ever.