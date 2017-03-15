New category of driver’s license created to encourage young people to get trucking jobs

A new type of driving license has been created at the request of the trucking industry, which wants more young drivers amid labor shortages and an aging workforce.

Under the revised Road Traffic Law, which came into force on Sunday, a new license category for driving quasi-medium-size trucks was created for vehicles weighing 3.5 to 7.5 tons, including passengers and cargo.

To create a space for the new truck category, the upper limit for regular trucks was lowered from 5 to 3.5 tons and the lower limit for medium-size trucks was lifted from 5 to 7.5 tons.

It was the first classification change since 2007, when the category of medium-size trucks was introduced.

While drivers of medium-size trucks have to be at least 20 years old with two or more years of driving experience to get a license, people as young as 18 and with no experience are now allowed to get a license for quasi-medium-size trucks.

Industry officials hope the new category will encourage more young people to get trucking jobs.

Those who already have the license for regular vehicles will be allowed to drive quasi-medium-size trucks of up to 5 tons. That limit will be removed for drivers who meet certain requirements, including four sets of lessons at driving schools.

Typical quasi-medium-size trucks are the compact trucks used for short-distance parcel delivery services for households and convenience stores.

The popularity of online shopping has led to a sharp increase in demand for parcel delivery services and a serious shortage of truck drivers.

“When the category of medium-size trucks was introduced, drivers with the license for regular vehicles were no longer allowed to drive so-called 2-ton trucks” in some cases, as the total vehicle weight could surpass the limit of 5 tons depending on equipment and cargo, said Akira Saito, a spokesman for the Japan Trucking Association.

“Many trucking companies complain that they can’t fill new driver positions that they advertise,” Saito said.

“The aging of truck drivers is serious. As drivers with the license for regular vehicles can receive a license for quasi-medium-size trucks by taking four sets of lessons, young people around age 30 will hopefully get it.”