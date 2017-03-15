Panasonic accused of illegally overworking employee

Labor authorities on Wednesday filed a complaint with public prosecutors against Panasonic Corp., alleging the company forced an employee to work illegally long hours.

The electronics-maker and two senior officials in charge of its labor management are suspected of forcing the employee to work more hours than the limit set under a labor-management agreement in violation of the Labor Standards Law.

The labor standards inspection office in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, sent papers on the case to the Takaoka branch of the Toyama District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The Panasonic employee in his 40s, who was working at a plant in Tonami, died in June last year.

In February this year, the inspection office acknowledged that the death of the employee was related to overwork.

The employee worked more than 100 hours of overtime monthly just before his death, according to an internal investigation by Panasonic.