Alleged groper apparently flees along tracks after jumping off Ikebukuro Station platform

Police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman on a train Tuesday, then jumped off the platform at JR Ikebukuro Station and ran away along the railway tracks.

According to the Ikebukuro police station, the man, who appeared to be in his 40s, allegedly shoved the female victim in her 20s at the station at around 9 a.m., after she accused him of groping inside a train on the JR Saikyo Line.

The train had departed Akabane Station in Tokyo’s Kita Ward and was running southbound to central Tokyo.

Video footage of the man running away that was taken by another passenger was widely shared on social media.

The alleged perpetrator is about 165-170 cm tall.

The incident led to a halt in Saikyo Line and Yamanote Line trains on both directions during busy morning hours, affecting 32,000 passengers, according to media reports.

There are reports of a similar incident of a man running away along the tracks after being accused of groping at JR Ochanomizu Station in Tokyo on Monday.