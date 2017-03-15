USTR pick Lighthizer signals push to further open Japan farm market

Tuesday the United States will push for further opening of Japan’s agricultural market in envisaged bilateral trade negotiations with the country.

“I would list, of course, Japan as being a primary target for a place where increased access for agriculture is important,” Robert Lighthizer said during his Senate confirmation hearing.

“It is hard for me to understand why we tolerate so many barriers to agriculture trade when America is the No. 1 producer of agriculture products,” he said, in an apparent reference to Japan’s farm market, often criticized as being protected with high tariffs.

After pulling the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation free trade agreement, in late January, President Donald Trump has been calling for bilateral trade agreements with major trading partners including Japan.

Speaking at the Senate Committee on Finance, Lighthizer pledged to pursue an “America first trade policy,” mirroring Trump’s calls for prioritizing American workers and industry in international trade under his “America First” agenda.

“I agree with President Trump that we should have an America first trade policy and that we can do better in negotiating our trade agreements and (be) stronger in enforcing our trade laws,” he said.

The USTR nominee also vowed to work with like-minded trading partners to ensure fair trade and encourage market efficiency.

If confirmed, Lighthizer would play a key role in Trump’s trade policy. Lighthizer served as deputy USTR under President Ronald Reagan.

In line with his “America First” mantra, Trump, since taking office on Jan. 20, has withdrawn the United States from the TPP and vows to renegotiate the terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.