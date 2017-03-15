Tokyo taxi operators look to lure riders as industry eyes effects of base fare drop

With rider numbers plunging 30 percent over the last decade, Tokyo taxi operators are hopeful that a lower base fare established in late January will attract foreign visitors and shore up the industry.

But some drivers see pitfalls in the new system, and critics note that longer rides will actually be more expensive.

The new system reflects a growing sense of crisis among Tokyo-based taxi operators as sales have declined, and operators across the country are closely watching whether the change will actually help boost the number of riders.

The new base fare of ¥410 for the first 1,052 meters, compared with the previous ¥730 for the first 2 km, applies to taxis operating in Tokyo’s 23 wards and the two suburbs of Musashino and Mitaka.

While the change is expected to attract elderly people traveling short distances, it is primarily aimed at capitalizing on record-breaking numbers of foreign tourists. In 2016, the number surpassed 24 million, hitting an all-time high for the fourth year in a row.

The change, which kicked off on Jan. 30, will “make the image of taxis friendlier” to people, said Ichiro Kawanabe, chairman of the Tokyo Hire-Taxi Association.

Although foreign visitors have an image that taxis in Japan are expensive, Kawanabe said the new structure is a better deal than in London or New York. The industry hopes to change its high-price image before Tokyo hosts 2020 Olympic Games.

On its first day, the revised system was welcomed by many people waiting at a taxi stand at the east exit of Shinbashi Station, a major train station in Minato Ward close to a business district and hospitals.

But some taxi drivers have complained about the change.

“We should stay away from train stations because ¥410 is not worth a long wait,” one driver said.

The taxi association maintains that an increase in the number of rides from stations can make up for the price cut.

Other critics see the new system as an effective price hike, hidden by the lower starting fare, because charges after the first 1,052 meters rise ¥80 every 237 meters, compared with the previous ¥90 per 280 meters.

Passengers pay more if they make a trip of about 6.5 km or more, with the fare rising to about ¥2,300. The fare for a ride of around 30 km from Nihonbashi, a business district in Chuo Ward, to a destination near Yokohama Station is about ¥500 higher under the new system.

For a taxi service company, “overall revenue is the same if the total number of rides is unchanged, because the new fare table is a new combination of charges,” Kawanabe said.