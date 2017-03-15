Nonregular workers allowed to join labor union for Tokyo Disneyland

The operator of Disney theme parks in Japan and its labor union said Wednesday they have agreed that about 20,000 nonregular workers can join the union in a joint effort to improve working conditions and secure manpower.

Show performers, attraction facility staff and part-time workers at Tokyo Disneyland will become union members in April. The number of union members will surge nearly eightfold from the current membership of about 2,900 permanent employees.

Oriental Land Co. expects that providing a better job environment for nonregular workers will make it easier to secure staff amid fears that it could face a future labor shortage due to the declining working population, according to a company official.

Nonregular employees have so far had to negotiate individually with management if they have a demand. In the union, they will be able to engage in collective bargaining.

Their demands will also be reflected in annual spring wage talks beginning next year.

An official of the union said, “We plan to proceed with negotiations from three perspectives — personnel matters, the human resources system and the working environment.”