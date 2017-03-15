Tokyo stocks fall further on weaker overseas markets

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, weighed down by sluggish overseas equities overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average retreated 32.12 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 19,577.38. On Tuesday, the key market gauge lost 24.25 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 3.59 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,571.31, after falling 2.50 points the previous day.

Stocks met with selling from the beginning of Wednesday’s trading after U.S. and major European equities fell on Tuesday on the back of lower crude oil futures prices.

A wait-and-see mood also weighed on stock markets globally ahead of key events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later on Wednesday after a two-day meeting.

Market sentiment tilted toward risk aversion somewhat after the latest opinion polls ahead of the Netherlands’ general election, scheduled for Wednesday, suggested an increase in support for the right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV), according to brokers.

The Nikkei average briefly lost more than 100 points early in the morning. But the market’s downside was limited thanks partly to expectations for exchange-traded fund purchases by the Bank of Japan, the brokers said.

Investors were unable to step up either selling or purchases amid “uncertainty over the results of key events, as well as subsequent market reactions,” said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at K Asset Co.

“I think a majority of market players expect the Fed to carry out an interest rate hike at this meeting and signal a total of three rate hikes this year, while some view four rate increases as possible,” Hirano added.

Some brokers said that the Tokyo market is expected to receive support from the yen’s possible fall against the dollar if the Fed indicates a faster pace of rate hikes.

But a major securities firm official warned that even if the yen weakens and prompts stock buying after the meeting, the stock market could experience a short-term correction for lack of buying incentives.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,461 to 420 in the TSE’s first section, while 123 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.65 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.76 billion shares.

Steel makers JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, as well as Sumitomo Chemical and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, were downbeat, tracking the weak performance of their U.S. peers on the New York market overnight.

Oil companies JX Holdings, Inpex, Japex, Showa Shell and Idemitsu met with selling after the key crude oil futures contract fell for the seventh consecutive session in New York overnight.

By contrast, domestic demand-oriented issues, such as daily goods maker Kao, and retailer Seven & I Holdings, attracted buying.

Other major winners included mega-bank group Mitsubishi UFJ, insurer Dai-ichi Life, clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and game maker Nintendo.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average finished down 30 points at 19,450.