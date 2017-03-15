Dollar falls back below ¥115 in Tokyo

The dollar fell back below ¥115 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, as market activity was quiet ahead of key events including a U.S. monetary policy decision.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.69-69, down from ¥115.15-16 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0637-0637, against $1.0638-0639, and at ¥122.00-00, down from ¥122.50-50.

The greenback changed hands around ¥114.70 in early trading in Tokyo after U.S. long-term interest rates fell overnight.

In addition, lower crude oil prices reflecting the news that Saudi Arabia reported an oil output increase in February weighed on the dollar, traders said.

The U.S. currency climbed above ¥114.80 later in the morning thanks to real demand-backed buying, according to the traders.

After the buying ran its course, the greenback moved narrowly amid a wait-and-see mood prior to the major events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement of its monetary policy decision later on Wednesday following a two-day meeting.

Also on Wednesday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen will meet the press and the Netherlands will hold a general election.

Dollar-yen rates have factored in, to some extent, the possibility that the Fed may carry out four interest rate hikes in total this year, including the one widely believed to be decided at the ongoing meeting, a major Japanese bank official said.

Because of that, the U.S. currency may meet with a bout of adjustment sales if the Fed maintains its forecast of three rate increases this year, the official added.

Even if the Fed boosts the rate hike number to four, the dollar-yen sector is unlikely to move much as its focus is seen shifting to political events, said an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.