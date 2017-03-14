U.S. to delay deploying Ospreys to Yokota base by up to three years

The Department of Defense on Monday announced it will put off the planned deployment of the CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft at the U.S. military’s Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo by up to three years.

The deployment will be postponed until fiscal 2020, according to the Pentagon. The department did not give a reason for the delay.

The U.S. military announced in May 2015 that it will deploy three units of the CV-22 Osprey, mainly for special operations, at Yokota in the second half of 2017, and seven more by 2021.

The CV-22 is the U.S. Air Force version of the Osprey, which is capable of vertical takeoff and landing, and is also used for surprise attacks. The MV-22 version is used by the U.S. Marine Corps.

In May 2015, an MV-22 Osprey crashed while landing during a training flight in Hawaii, leaving two marines dead.

In December last year, one of the MV-22s deployed at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, crash-landed in shallow water off Nago.

Following a series of accidents, safety concerns about the Osprey are increasing in Japan, especially in areas near U.S. bases.

The U.S. military has said in an investigation report that the MV-22 Osprey accident in Hawaii was caused mainly by pilot error, denying any mechanical flaw affected the safety of the aircraft.