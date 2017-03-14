South Sudan security was unstable in September, newly disclosed reports show

Newly disclosed daily reports filed by Japanese troops on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan reveal that gunshots were heard as late as September last year from their camp in the capital Juba.

Large-scale armed clashes occurred in Juba in July of last year. The government’s recent decision to pull out Ground Self-Defense Force troops may be a result of the unstable security situation there since the fighting ended.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that his government started considering the possibility of a troop pullout in September.

The Defense Ministry on Monday released 6,900 pages from the daily activity logs maintained by GSDF engineering troops for June 2 through Sept. 10 last year.

A report for Sept. 1 said five gunshots were heard at around 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 31 that originated from a location at least 300 meters northwest of the camp. The report also noted there were two gunshots in the early hours of Sept. 1 at least one kilometer northwest of the camp.

A Sept. 10 report said that GSDF troops made a contingency plan to deal with the possibility that U.N.-led peacekeeping operations might be suspended due to the escalating conflict in Juba.

Abe announced the government’s plan on Friday to end the deployment sometime around the end of May.

Separately on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will offer $26 million in emergency aid to fight famine in six African and Middle Eastern countries, including $6 million for South Sudan.

The other recipients of the aid approved by the Cabinet are Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen, Kishida said.

“The sense of crisis (over a famine) by the international community is extremely high,” Kishida said. “Japan will continue to offer assistance.”