Okinawa unveils monument memorializing students mobilized during brutal World War II battle for the island

Okinawa Prefecture unveiled Tuesday a monument to students mobilized during the Battle of Okinawa, one of the bloodiest ground battles during World War II, that saw heavy casualties, both civilian and military.

Former members of mobilized student units attended the unveiling ceremony and expressed hope that future generations will learn about the horrors of war from the new monument.

During the battle, close to 2,000 students from 21 junior high and other schools in Okinawa were enlisted to transport goods and give nursing care for Imperial Japanese soldiers. About half of the students are said to have lost their lives in the battle.

The new monument is located in Peace Memorial Park in the city of Itoman in southern Okinawa and bears an inscription detailing the student units and the names of the 21 schools.

While the story of the Himeyuri Student Nurse Corps made up of young women from two girls’ schools in Okinawa are known outside Japan, the history of students mobilized from other schools is not.

The prefectural government aims to communicate the importance of peace by placing the monument in the park, which is visited by many high school students on school trips from across the country.

“I want people to know that youngsters were victimized by the horrible war,” said Yoshiko Shimabukuro, an 89-year-old former Himeyuri nurse and head of the Himeyuri Peace Museum in Itoman.

Kiku Nakayama, a former member of the Shiraume corps of student nurses, said, “There are now only a small number of people who can tell stories on their own.”

“The monument is expected to pass along the facts of the war to many people,” Nakayama, 88, said.