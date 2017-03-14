Museum in tsunami-hit Hawaiian town holds exhibition on 2011 Tohoku disaster

The Pacific Tsunami Museum on the island of Hawaii, some 6,000 km from Japan, has an exhibition of pictures and videos of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster in the Tohoku region.

The island, known as the Big Island, is vulnerable to tsunami that originate far from Hawaii. Many locals fell victim to huge tsunami following an April 1946 earthquake in the Aleutian Islands and a May 1960 quake in Chile.

In the wake of the 2011 disaster, 3-meter-high tsunami hit a resort area on the Big Island’s west coast around seven hours after the magnitude-9.0 earthquake occurred.

Residents and tourists were safe after being evacuated, but hotels and commercial facilities along the coast suffered damage.

Barbara Muffler, curator of the museum in Hilo, points out that tsunami cross national borders, and the sorrow of the disaster in Japan was not only that of Japanese people.

The museum also displays documents and other materials about disasters across the world, warning that anybody can be caught up in one, even those that originate far away.

The exhibition on the March 2011 disaster has a message reading, “Japan, we are with you.”

Muffler stressed that the museum hopes to tell people worldwide about what happened in Japan and think together on how to promote post-disaster reconstruction and protect people’s lives from future disasters.