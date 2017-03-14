Japanese high school students most passive toward studies, poll finds

Japanese high school students have a passive attitude toward their studies, compared with their counterparts in the United States, China and South Korea, a survey showed Monday.

According to the survey by the National Institution for Youth Education, 91.2 percent of Japanese respondents think their classes are designed to have students memorize contents of textbooks, the second-largest group by nationality, behind only China.

Meanwhile, 16.6 percent of Japanese respondents answered that their classes require them to do their own research, write reports and make presentations, while 11.9 percent noted they do group learning and discussions. Both figures are the smallest of the four countries.

On attitudes and behavior during classes, 79.4 percent of Japanese students diligently took notes, but 15.0 percent fell asleep during classes, the largest national groups for both categories. The proportions of Japanese students positively participating in group work and speaking out stood lowest, at 23.5 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

The survey was conducted between last September and November on students at ordinary high schools in the four countries, with valid responses given by 7,854.

It also found that Japanese students tend to study most only before exams and are the least to think on their own, to make practical applications of things they have learned and to try different methods.

Japanese students also proved to be less-accustomed to using spreadsheet software, creating and upgrading websites and writing computer programs than U.S., Chinese and South Korean students.

“In Japan, traditional passive lessons are used so students are not interested in their studies or in utilizing information and communications technology in their studies,” said Yoichi Akashi, director of the Research Center for Youth Education.