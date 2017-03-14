Fukushima governor unhappy with Abe’s disaster anniversary speech

Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori signaled his displeasure with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s failure to refer directly to the nuclear crisis during a speech at Saturday’s government-sponsored memorial ceremony for the March 2011 disaster.

“I felt at odds (with his speech) as a Fukushima resident,” Uchibori said Monday at a news conference.

Uchibori said that “Fukushima Prefecture has been suffering from tremendous damage” related to the nuclear accident at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, stressing that the damage “is ongoing, not in the past tense.”

The phrases “nuclear accident” and “nuclear disaster” are indispensable in such speeches, he said.

Abe said in his speech on the sixth anniversary of the 3/11 earthquake and tsunami that infrastructure in areas devastated by the disaster is now almost restored. He also said evacuation advisories issued to areas near Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s disaster-stricken plant have been lifted in stages.

Noting that more than 120,000 people are still living as evacuees, Abe said his government will work to provide seamless support.

But he did not use the phrase “nuclear accident” in this year’s address, in a change from previous speeches.

At a news conference in Tokyo on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said “the memorial ceremony was intended for disaster victims, including those affected by the nuclear accident, and the speech referred to the reconstruction of Fukushima. There is no way that (the nuclear accident) is being forgotten.”