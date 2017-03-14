Tokyo stocks dip ahead of Fed policy decision

Stocks fell back slightly Tuesday, with investors waiting for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting.

The Nikkei 225 average lost 24.25 points, or 0.12 percent, to end at 19,609.50. On Monday, the key market gauge gained 29.14 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, finished 2.50 points, or 0.16 percent, down at 1,574.90 after rising 3.39 points Monday.

Stocks moved on a weak note almost throughout the day in thin trading.

A wait-and-see mood prevailed in the market ahead of the Fed’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting starting later Tuesday, as well as the Netherlands’ general election and U.S. President Donald Trump’s budget proposal later this week, brokers said.

A bank-affiliated securities firm official that it’s difficult for financial market players in general, including currency market participants, to actively engage in trading prior to such key events.

Reflecting the inertia, the daily trading value in the TSE’s first section stayed below the ¥2 trillion threshold.

“While it is taken for granted that the Fed will raise interest rates at the upcoming FOMC meeting, investors are eagerly waiting to see the outcome of the meeting to forecast the pace of rate hikes this year and the Fed’s view on the economy,” said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

“Investors are a little cautious as stock markets could be affected if the Fed shows a stance of tightening its monetary policy at a faster pace,” Otani added.

So far, the Fed has forecast three interest rate hikes this year. Speculation is increasing that the U.S. central bank may boost the number to four.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 945 to 899 in the first section, while 160 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.758 billion shares from 1.471 billion Monday.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, and brokerage firm Nomura, were downbeat.

Automaker Toyota met with selling due to growing concern that a proposed border tax may be included in Trump’s budget proposal to be submitted Thursday, brokers said.

Other major losers included JFE Holdings, Japan Tobacco, Nintendo and Bridgestone.

Toshiba ended higher after diving more than 8 percent on worries about delisting. The struggling electronics and machinery maker on Tuesday filed for approval to postpone for the second its April-December 2016 earnings report.

Insurers Tokio Marine and Sompo Holdings were buoyant on the back of hopes for improved earnings following an overnight rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

Also on the plus side were mobile phone carrier SoftBank, food maker Nippon Suisan and drugmaker Takeda.