Dollar climbs above ¥115 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar climbed above ¥115 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday after drifting below that level amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of key economic events later this week.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥115.15-16, up from ¥114.67-68 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0638-0639, down from $1.0694-0694, and at ¥122.50-50, down from ¥122.63-64.

The greenback moved narrowly around ¥114.80 for much of the day after briefly slipping below ¥114.50 in overseas trading overnight, traders said.

But the dollar topped ¥115 in late trading, supported by buying from players looking for short-term gains, the traders said.

U.S. long-term interest rates have turned higher, providing support to the dollar in late hours, according to the traders.

“A wait-and-see mood is strong in the currency market, and trading appears to be limited to position adjustment,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage said.

Players are waiting for key events, policy meetings this week by both the U.S. and Japanese central banks.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump will submit a budget message to Congress on Thursday, while a Group of 20 financial meeting in Germany is scheduled for the weekend.