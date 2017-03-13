At least 34 killed as bus fleeing fatal hit and run plows into Haiti street crowd

A bus plowed into people taking part in an early morning street festival in Haiti on Sunday, killing at least 34 people and injuring 17 others, rescue officials said.

The accident occurred at about 3 a.m. in the city of Gonaives when a passenger bus first hit two people at a bus stop and then continued into a crowd of people participating in a Rara festival, an Easter season Haitian musical celebration, said Josepth Faustin, civil defense coordinator for the Artibonito region.

Faustin said angry festival-goers then attacked the bus and tried to burn it before police rescued the passengers aboard. The bus driver fled and was being sought. He said the cause of the accident was unclear.

The injured were being treated at a hospital in Gonaives, about 60 miles (100 km) northwest of the capital.

In a statement Haitian President Jovenel Moise “expressed his deep sadness following the terrible accident.”

“The head of state conveys, on behalf of the whole government, his sincere condolences to the families and those close to the victims,” the statement read.

Moise called for “an investigation as soon as possible to shine light on this tragedy.”