Islamic State fighters ‘trapped’ in Mosul face fight till death after last road is cut

The remaining western Mosul neighborhoods held by the Islamic State group are now completely surrounded and IS has lost more than 60 percent of the territory the militants once held in Iraq, according to a senior coalition official.

“ISIS is trapped,” Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the global coalition against IS, told reporters in Baghdad Sunday, using an alternative acronym for the Islamic State group. He told reporters the Iraqi army had taken control of the last road leading out of Mosul late Saturday night.

Iraqi forces are currently fighting IS in western Mosul after declaring the city’s east “fully liberated” in January. The operation to retake Mosul was launched in October more than two years after the extremists took control of Iraq’s second largest city.

“Mosul’s liberation is increasingly in sight albeit with increasingly difficult fighting ahead,” McGurk said, adding that Iraqi forces are retaking “some of the most difficult ground that we knew would have to be reclaimed. They’re doing this in a dense urban environment facing a suicidal enemy that’s using civilians as shields.”

Coalition air support has been pivotal to Iraq’s fight against IS, helping Iraqi forces slowly claw back territory throughout Iraq’s western Anbar province and up the Tigris River valley to Mosul. In addition to helping Iraqi forces retake territory, McGurk said the U.S.-led coalition has killed 180 IS leaders since the campaign against the militants began more than two years ago.

IS overran Mosul in the summer of 2014 and swept across large swaths of the country’s north and west. At the height of the group’s power in Iraq, IS controlled nearly a third of the country.

IS “is trapped. Just last night, the 9th Iraqi army division, up near Badush, just northwest of Mosul, cut off the last road out of Mosul,” McGurk told journalists in Baghdad.

Iraqi soldiers and pro-government paramilitaries are fighting IS west of Mosul, while two special forces units and the federal police battle the jihadis inside it.

“Any of the fighters who are left in Mosul, they’re going to die there, because they’re trapped. So we are very committed to not just defeating them in Mosul, but making sure these guys cannot escape,” McGurk said.

In practice, IS fighters may still be able to sneak in and out of the city in small numbers, but the lack of access to roads makes larger-scale movement and resupply more difficult, if not impossible.

“We now believe that we are killing so many of their fighters that they are not able to replace them. That was not the case even a year ago,” said McGurk.

In addition to carrying out strikes targeting IS, the U.S.-led coalition has trained nearly 90,000 members of the Iraqi security forces, the U.S. envoy said.

Washington had spent billions of dollars training and equipping Iraqi forces prior to its military withdrawal in 2011, but that effort did not translate into long-term competence, with Baghdad’s forces performing dismally in the early days of the 2014 IS offensive.

Iraqi forces have since made a major turnaround, dealing IS a string of defeats and launching a massive operation in October to recapture Mosul.

While the noose is tightening around the jihadis still in Mosul, the city’s recapture would not spell the end of IS.

It also holds areas in western Iraq as well as across the border in Syria, including Raqqa, the only city aside from Mosul in which IS still holds significant territory.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, an umbrella group for Kurdish and Arab fighters, are closing in on Raqqa, with McGurk saying that they were some 10 km (6 miles) from the city.

“Raqqa remains their administrative capital, it’s where we think a lot of their leaders are located, it’s where we think they are planning a lot of attacks around the world,” he said.

Staff Maj. Gen. Maan al-Saadi of the elite Counter-Terrorism Service said “more than a third” of west Mosul was now under the control of security forces.

Saadi said CTS forces were battling IS inside Mosul al-Jadida and Al-Aghawat on Sunday, and Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said they recaptured the latter area later in the day.

The JOC also said forces from the Rapid Response Division, another special forces unit, and the federal police were also attacking the Bab al-Toub area on the edge of Mosul’s Old City.

“The battle is not easy … we are fighting an irregular enemy who hides among the citizens and uses tactics of booby-trapping, explosions and suicide bombers, and the operation is taking place with precision to preserve the lives of the citizens,” said JOC spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool.

IS resistance “has begun to weaken in a big way,” he added.

The U.S.-led coalition launched airstrikes against IS in Syria and Iraq in 2014 and is providing a range of support to allied forces in both countries.

On Sunday the SDF fought fierce battles with IS jihadis east of Raqqa around Khas Ajil village, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

SDF forces took control of five villages as they continued a slow advance, said the Observatory.

Eight civilians were among 19 people killed in suspected U.S.-led airstrikes 4 km (2.5 miles) south of Raqqa, said the monitor.

Turkish-backed rebels are also advancing against IS in northern Syria, as are government troops supported by Russia.

The Observatory also reported fighting in eastern Aleppo province where the jihadis forced regime troops to fall back from the outskirts of the Jarrah military airport.

Russian and Syrian strikes hit IS-held areas in the province, Observatory said, with eight civilians, mostly from the same family, killed in a strike on the village of Maskanah.

Syria’s former al-Qaida affiliate, Fateh al-Sham Front, said meanwhile it was behind twin bombings targeting Shiite pilgrims in the center of Damascus that killed 74 people.

“On Saturday … a twin attack was carried out by two heroes of Islam … in the center of the capital Damascus, killing and wounding dozens,” a statement said.

The Observatory said 43 Iraqi pilgrims were among those killed when a roadside bomb detonated as a bus carrying pilgrims made its way through the Ban al-Saghir area of Damascus’s famed Old City and a suicide bomber blew himself up.

The attack also killed 11 Syrian civilians and 20 members of pro-government security forces, it said.

Shiite shrines have been a frequent target of attack for Sunni extremists of IS and al-Qaida during Syria’s devastating six-year war.