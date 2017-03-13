Keidanren and Rengo agree to 100-hour overtime cap

Keidanren and Rengo have agreed to limit monthly overtime work to 100 hours during busy periods as Japan seeks to change its deep-rooted culture of working long hours.

Experts say 100 hours of overtime in a month can still cause serious health consequences, but the agreement is seen as a step toward broader labor reform under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe met with the chiefs of Keidanren, Japan’s biggest business lobby, and Rengo, otherwise known as the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, and asked them to settle for “less than” 100 hours.

In response, Keidanren Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara expressed willingness to examine the proposal.

Rengo head Rikio Kozu, speaking to reporters after the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office, described the agreement as “big” in the history of Japan’s labor standards law, while adding that “it is merely a step forward.”

Excessive work hours have become a huge issue after the suicide of an overworked employee at advertising agency Dentsu Inc.

The government plans to step up efforts to revise the Labor Standards Law and stipulate for the first time that overtime should be capped at 720 hours a year, officials said.

The current law states that work hours must not exceed 40 hours per week or eight hours a day, but employees can work longer if allowed by a labor-management agreement.

The agreement between Keidanren and Rengo states that overtime hours should be limited in principle to 45 hours a month, or 360 hours a year, keeping with the stance taken by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The monthly limit can be exceeded six times a year but should be capped at 100 hours in any one month, according to the agreement.

Keidanren pushed the 100-hour cap, while Rengo, the umbrella organization for labor unions, demanded it should be less.

The government is considering including truck drivers and construction workers who are not covered by existing regulations, according to the officials.