Shinkansen kills man who jumped from Hachinohe Station platform

A man jumped onto the bullet train tracks and was fatally hit Sunday in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, local police said.

At around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, the Hayabusa No. 35 shinkansen express on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line hit the man as it entered Hachinohe Station, East Japan Railway Co. said.

The man, who still remains unidentified, had jumped from the train platform onto the tracks shortly before the train entered the station, JR East said.

About 200 passengers were aboard the train, but the accident little affected the operational schedule because the Hayabusa No. 35 was Sunday’s last train from Tokyo to Shin-Aomori stations, the carrier said.