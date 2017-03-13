SDP exec dismisses three-party merger

Seiji Mataichi, secretary-general of the Social Democratic Party, is pessimistic about Liberal Party leader Ichiro Ozawa’s proposal for an SDP-Liberal merger with the main opposition Democratic Party.

Mataichi said in an interview that rather than a formal three-way merger, the four primary opposition parties — the DP, the Liberal Party, the SDP and the Japanese Communist Party — should instead work together to field candidates for the next Lower House election.

Asked whether the SDP and other opposition parties will cooperate in the next election, Mataichi said: “Opposition parties should unite with the aim of toppling the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Many Japanese people are very critical of the Abe government’s politics, which have been trampling on the nation’s constitutionalism and democracy.

“I’m sure that the Lower House will be dissolved within the year,” possibly soon after the enactment of the government’s fiscal 2017 budget — on the same day as the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in July or after U.S. President Donald Trump’s first visit to Japan, he said.

The Democratic Party and the JCP should first work out a strategy for single-seat districts in the next Lower House election, he said, pointing out that candidates from the two parties will otherwise vie for many of the same seats. But the work has so far been slow, Mataichi said.

“The SDP plans to put up candidates in 23 single-seat constituencies, aiming to win in at least five,” he said.

A merger of the DP, the Liberal Party and the SDP, as proposed by Ozawa, would be “difficult,” Mataichi said.

“Such a merger would not be a plus since many people are likely to view the move as the Liberal Party and the SDP being absorbed into the DP,” he said.

“If the SDP opts for the merger, it could become difficult for the party to continue its decades-old campaigns against nuclear power generation and U.S. military bases in Japan,” Mataichi said.

Noting that the four opposition parties are all aiming to realize a society with no dependence on nuclear energy, Mataichi said one option would be for the four parties to hold in-depth discussions among their officials in charge of nuclear-related issues.

On the possible split within the DP over a proposal to hasten the target end date of Japan’s nuclear energy use to “2030” from “the 2030s,” Mataichi responded that the party should hold thorough discussions on the matter.

The DP’s target is “not wrong,” with most people favoring a nuclear-free Japan, he said.

“I want the DP to exercise leadership,” Mataichi said.