DP’s concession means Diet will pass one-off abdication law

The Diet is expected to enact a special law during the current session to allow Emperor Akihito to step down, now that the main opposition Democratic Party has expressed its readiness to accept a one-off law.

DP Secretary-General Yoshihiko Noda signaled the party’s change of mind at a news conference Monday.

The chiefs and deputy chiefs of both Diet are set to propose a special abdication law that will apply only to the 83-year-old Emperor, in line with the Abe government’s position.

In separate meetings Monday with representatives from political parties, Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima presented a plan to hold a general meeting of party representatives Wednesday.

Oshima aims to win support from the parties for the abdication proposal by Friday.

The top Diet officials are expected to submit the proposal to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as soon as a consensus among the parties is built.

The proposal is expected to call for a supplementary provision in the Imperial House Law that is likely to include the term “abdication” in order to provide a basis for the one-off law.

Since the DP has been claiming that the Imperial House Law should be revised to institute a permanent system for abdication, the ruling parties are apparently trying to meet its demand to a certain degree by adding the supplementary provision.

In a rare video message broadcast last August, Emperor Akihito signaled his hope to hand over the throne to his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, due to concern over his advancing age and declining physical condition. No succession from a living emperor has taken place for about 200 years.