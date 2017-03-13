Abe ally wins Shimonoseki mayoral race, beating incumbent

A former secretary of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won the mayoral election in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Sunday, beating the incumbent and another contender.

Shintaro Maeda, 40, who had run in the race for the first time on the ticket of the Liberal Democratic Party, prevailed over incumbent Mayor Tomoaki Nakao, 67, and another newcomer, Seigo Matsumura, 63. Voter turnout was 47.09 percent.

Sunday’s race was generally seen as a proxy war between Abe and former farm minister Yoshimasa Hayashi of the LDP, both elected from Yamaguchi Prefecture. Their fathers had also fought each other in past elections.

During the campaigning, Maeda emphasized the need to establish “strong connections” with the central government and the Yamaguchi Prefectural Government by taking advantage of his backing by Abe. Nakao meanwhile had underlined his accomplishments as mayor.