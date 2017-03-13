Moritomo Gakuen timeline of events

The following is a timeline of how the Moritomo Gakuen land purchase has played out.

June 3, 2013 — Finance Ministry’s Kinki bureau starts to solicit applications to purchase the state-owned land.

Sep. 2, 2013 — Moritomo Gakuen submits an application for the land’s purchase.

May 29, 2015 — The government and Moritomo Gakuen sign a 10-year lease deal because the school operator didn’t have enough funds. Moritomo Gakuen also signs a contract that reserves the right for its future purchase of the land.

March 11, 2016 — Moritomo Gakuen contacts the government after it finds industrial waste in the soil during construction of its planned elementary school.

March 14, 2016 — Officials at the Kinki bureau and the transport ministry’s Osaka aviation bureau, which previously owned the land, visit the site to confirm the claim.

March 24, 2016 — Moritomo Gakuen asks the Kinki bureau for permission to purchase the land.

June 20, 2016 — The government and Moritomo Gakuen sign a sales contract for the land of ¥134 million, far less than the ¥956 million appraised value. The discounted amount — about ¥800 million — is said to cover waste-disposal costs.

Feb. 10, 2017 — The Finance Ministry discloses the price for the land deal.

Feb. 27, 2017 — Abe tells a Lower House committee that his wife, Akie, has resigned as honorary principal of the planned elementary school.

March 10, 2017 — Moritomo Gakuen withdraws its request for permission to open the school.