Choral event in Cairo mourns Japanese disaster victims

A choral event was held Sunday in Cairo to mourn victims of the March 11, 2011, Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami.

The event was attended by about 200 people, including Egyptian students studying Japanese as well as Japanese nationals living in Egypt.

After offering silent prayers, they sang popular Japanese songs and called for greater solidarity between Egypt and Japan.

They wrapped up the event by singing “Hana wa Saku” (“Flowers Will Bloom”), written to support post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

A 19-year-old student studying the Japanese language at Aswan University voiced a willingness to support reconstruction efforts in the Tohoku region after feeling closer through the event to the many people affected by the disaster.