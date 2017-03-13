Tokyo stocks rise slightly ahead of Fed meeting

Stocks advanced slightly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday amid a wait-and-see mood prior to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 29.14 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 19,633.75, marking its highest finish since Dec. 7, 2015. On Friday, the key market gauge jumped 286.03.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 3.39 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,577.40, after climbing 19.33 points the previous trading day.

After opening weaker on the back of a stronger yen, the Tokyo market wiped out the losses, led by domestic demand-oriented names, brokers said.

While the dollar’s drop below ¥115 weighed on export-oriented names, other mainstay issues, such as telecommunications service providers, attracted buying and helped lift the overall market, brokers said.

But the market’s topside was heavy throughout the day as investors retreated to the sidelines to see the outcome of the Fed’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting from Tuesday, the brokers also said.

“The market was capped after the Nikkei average hit a recent closing high” on Friday, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

“Stocks were also weighed down by a pause in the yen’s (recent) weakening despite a growing view that the Fed will decide on an interest rate hike at the upcoming FOMC meeting,” Tabei added.

After strong growth in U.S. nonfarm payrolls was confirmed in the February jobs data released Friday, most market players now expect the Fed to carry out a rate hike at the upcoming meeting, brokers said.

An asset management firm official warned, however, that with a March rate hike by the Fed already factored in by the market, the yen could rise against the dollar even after such a decision and push down Tokyo stocks.

Meanwhile, Tabei said, “Despite the wait-and-see mood prevailing in the market, the market did not fall because hopes remain that the yen could gradually weaken against the dollar to help the Tokyo market climb further after the FOMC.”

An online securities firm official said that with investor attention focusing on the key meeting, active trading is likely to be held in check until the Fed’s decision comes out.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 998 to 849 in the TSE’s first section, while 157 issues were unchanged.

Volume slumped to 1.471 billion shares from Friday’s 2.267 billion shares.

Mobile phone carriers SoftBank Group, KDDI and NTT Docomo were buoyant.

Drugmakers Chugai and Takeda, daily goods manufacturer Kao, cosmetics-maker Shiseido and railway operator JR Tokai also attracted buying.

Other major winners included game-maker Nintendo, electronics producer Toshiba and mobile game firm DeNA.

By contrast, the higher yen dampened export-oriented names, including automakers Honda and Nissan and technology firm Kyocera.

Oil companies JAPEX, JX Holdings and Idemitsu were also downbeat following a drop in crude oil futures prices in New York on Friday.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average finished up 50 points at 19,520.