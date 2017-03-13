Dollar falls back below ¥115 on U.S. jobs data

The dollar fell back below ¥115 in Tokyo trading on Monday, hit by position-adjustment selling after U.S. jobs data for February was released on Friday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.67-68, down from ¥115.40-40 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0694-0694, up from $1.0593-0593, and at ¥122.63-64, up from ¥122.25-25.

In the U.S. jobs data, nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000, outpacing market expectations of around 190,000, while the average hourly wage inched up to $26.09 from the previous month’s $26.03.

In overseas trading Friday, the greenback lost steam following the release of the U.S. data. It had earlier advanced as high as around ¥115.50.

The slow wage growth “disappointed traders who had aggressively bought the dollar,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

In Tokyo on Monday, the dollar dropped as low as around ¥114.50 in the afternoon, weighed down by a fall in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, traders said.

Other dollar-negative factors included speculation about a possible U.S. move to correct the dollar’s recent strength rekindled by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s comment on Friday that his country puts priority on its trade ties with Japan, a currency market broker said.

Another drag came from concern that drops in crude oil prices may spark falls in U.S. stock prices and interest rates, according to an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service company.

But in late trading, the U.S. currency narrowed its losses thanks to buybacks, traders said.

The dollar’s downside was supported by firmer Japanese stock prices and expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy meeting from Tuesday, the traders also said.

A major bank official noted a wait-and-see mood ahead of important events, also including the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting from Wednesday and U.S. President Donald Trump’s budget proposal set for Thursday.