Toyota to offer smaller pay-scale hike of ¥1,300 amid tough environment

Toyota Motor Corp. and its labor union effectively agreed Sunday on a pay scale hike of ¥1,300 per month in this year’s shunto wage negotiations.

The leading Japanese automaker, which is regarded as a pacesetter in shunto negotiations, will thus offer a base wage hike for the fourth straight year.

But the size of increase will be smaller than last year’s agreed level of ¥1,500. Toyota raised the monthly pay scale by ¥2,700 in 2014 and by ¥4,000 in 2015.

Meanwhile, the firm will move up the planned expansion of family allowances, making overall wage growth bigger than last year, informed sources said.

Amid the increasingly severe business environment and growing uncertainties, the Toyota management remained cautious about offering a high level of pay scale hike that would lead to a major increase in long-term personnel costs.

The lower pay scale hike at Toyota may affect labor-management negotiations at other companies, analysts said.

Toyota will show its wage proposals to the labor side on Wednesday.

On top of the ¥1,300 pay scale increase, Toyota will offer an age-based regular salary hike of ¥7,300 a month.

The company will raise monthly family allowances for second and subsequent children from ¥13,500 to ¥20,000 per head in April, earlier than the initially planned 2021.

Overall monthly wages of unionized employees will thus increase by ¥9,700 on average.

The management side is set to meet the labor union’s request for annual bonuses equivalent to 6.3 months’ salary, compared with 7.1 months agreed last year. The firm will fully accept the union’s bonus demand for the seventh straight year.

Toyota will also accept the union’s demand for a daily wage hike of ¥150 for fixed-term workers.

For this year’s shunto, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on Japanese companies to offer wage increases as large as last year’s levels.

But major electronics makers and their unions have effectively agreed on smaller pay scale increases than last year.