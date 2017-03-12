Abe Cabinet’s support rate dips six points to 55.7% amid ongoing Moritomo school scandal: poll

The support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet fell 6.0 percentage points from the previous month to 55.7 percent after the emergence of a scandal about a murky land deal involving a school operator with ties to him and his wife, a Kyodo News poll released Sunday showed.

The nationwide telephone survey conducted over the weekend found that 86.5 percent of respondents viewed the purchase of state-owned land in Osaka at a heavily discounted price by Moritomo Gakuen as inappropriate, while 6.6 percent said they view it as appropriate.

The land is being used to build an elementary school, with funds for the school allegedly raised using Abe’s name. Abe’s wife, Akie, was to serve as the school’s honorary principal but resigned after questions were raised about the controversial land deal.

Moritomo Gakuen is private Osaka educational operation that advocates nationalist, prewar values.

The poll showed 74.6 percent of respondents said they back summoning the educational entity’s representative, Yasunori Kagoike, to a Diet session to get to the bottom of the shady land deal.

On Friday, Kagoike announced his intention to resign after withdrawing an application to approve the opening of the new elementary school.

With the withdrawal, which the prefecture has accepted, the elementary school will not open as scheduled on April 1.

Opposition parties have demanded Kagoike’s summoning, but Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party has remained reluctant to do so.

Abe has denied that he and his wife were involved in the land deal.

The disapproval rating for Abe’s Cabinet stood at 30.7 percent, compared with 27.2 percent last month.

On a contentious bill to criminalize conspiracy to commit terrorism, 45.5 percent said they are opposed to the legislation, while 33 percent said they back it.

Bills of a similar nature have failed in the Diet in recent years amid heavy criticism such a law could be used by authorities as a front to abuse human rights, suppress civic groups and arbitrarily punish people who have committed no wrongdoing.