Metropolitan government, Tokyo Gas may have reached agreement on Toyosu soil cleanup in backroom deal

A newly revealed document has highlighted the possible existence of a backroom agreement in 2001 between the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Tokyo Gas Co. on soil decontamination at the Toyosu new wholesale food market in Tokyo.

The paper, which was submitted by Tokyo Gas to a meeting Saturday of a powerful Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly special investigation committee, may be part of documents showing backroom negotiations between the company and Takeo Hamauzu, then vice governor of Tokyo, on the gas supplier’s sale of the land to the city.

The so-called Article 100 committee, set up last month, plans to question Hamauzu when he appears at the panel’s meeting on March 19 to testify over the matter.

Saturday’s session marked the start of a series of meetings by the committee where people involved in the troubled Toyosu fish-market deal will be summoned to give testimony.

The Toyosu market in the capital’s Koto Ward was scheduled to take over the functions of the aging Tsukiji wholesale food market in neighboring Chuo Ward last November.

But current Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike decided last August to postpone the relocation due partly to safety concerns following revelations that work to lay fresh clean soil was not conducted at some key facilities at the Toyosu site. Pollution control measures were supposed to be carried out over the entire site, which previously hosted a gas plant.

In October 2000, Hamauzu, who was a close aide to then-Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara, proposed backroom negotiations to Tokyo Gas on the sale price of the Toyosu land plot, according to records and other documents.

The negotiations started to move forward smoothly after Hamauzu’s proposal, having previously stalled. The committee hopes he will speak in detail during his upcoming testimony about the process that led to an agreement on the land deal.

Dated July 18, 2001, the document submitted to the Article 100 committee Saturday was about a basic agreement reached between the metropolitan government and Tokyo Gas.

It stated that “Tokyo Gas will proceed with measures to prevent the spread of soil contamination based on the current treatment plan under the Tokyo government’s instructions” and that “the land will be handed over to the metropolitan government after the completion of the steps is confirmed.”

The document also said that Tokyo Gas would bear no cost for embankment work planned as part of the pollution control measures.

“The document was a milestone toward reaching a final agreement, based on the proposal from the Tokyo government,” Teruo Takagi, a former treasury official with Tokyo Gas, told the committee meeting.

Kazuhiko Ueno, a metropolitan assembly member from Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, called the final agreement “a remote cause of the current confusion” associated with the Toyosu market.

Soil cleanup costs initially stood at ¥58.6 billion, but later increased to ¥86 billion. Still, Tokyo Gas’ share in the cost was limited to ¥7.8 billion.

The sale contract for the land, reached in March 2011, included a clause exempting Tokyo Gas from additional costs even if fresh soil contamination was detected at the site. The process of the negotiations on the deal has been criticized as being not transparent enough.

Minoru Oya, a former central wholesale market chief with the Tokyo government, told the committee meeting that Ishihara had an informal meeting in November 1999 with then-Tokyo Gas President Hideharu Uehara.

Meanwhile, Uehara said that he does not remember if he met with the Tokyo governor at the time.

The Article 100 committee plans to question Ishihara about the meeting when it summons the former Tokyo governor on March 20.

On Feb. 21, 2001, the metropolitan government and Tokyo Gas signed a memorandum of understanding that represented an effective agreement on the land sale. That same day, Ishihara told a Tokyo assembly meeting that the metropolitan government would launch full-scale discussions on a plan to relocate the Tsukiji market to the Toyosu site.