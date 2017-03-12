Japan to offer Saudi Arabia aid in shift from oil-dependent economy

Japan will promote public-private support for Saudi Arabia’s shift from an oil-dependent economy as King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al-Saud visits Japan from Sunday evening.

Over 1,000 people, including Cabinet ministers and corporate executives, will accompany Salman, who is the first Saudi Arabian king to visit Japan in 46 years.

Japan’s public and private sectors are poised to provide Saudi Arabia with assistance in various fields, including infrastructure, medicine, tourism and renewable energy, in hopes of expanding business opportunities in and ensuring stable crude oil supply from the country.

At their meeting Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Salman are expected to agree to cooperate in a wide range of areas such as investment, energy and culture. Bilateral ministerial talks and a business exchange event are scheduled for Tuesday.

Last September, Abe and Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed on Japan’s cooperation in Saudi Arabia’s shift from its heavy reliance on oil exports. This was followed by a Japan-Saudi Arabia ministerial meeting in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, in October.

Saudi Arabia’s financial condition has deteriorated on the back of slumping crude oil prices in recent years, prompting the country to speed up its switch to an economy that is not dependent on oil exports.

Last spring, the Saudi Arabian government came up with the “Vision 2030” economic structural reform plan, aiming to attract investment from abroad, promoting industry diversification and creating new jobs.

Saudi Arabia is the top oil supplier for Japan, with more than 30 percent of its total oil imports coming from the Middle Eastern nation.

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko has expressed Japan’s hope to use Salman’s visit to create a mutually beneficial partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh is aiming to generate a massive amount of funds to establish what will be one of the largest government-affiliated investment funds in the world, through a stock listing for the state-run Saudi Arabian Oil Co., better known as Saudi Aramco.

The Japanese government plans to call for Saudi Aramco’s listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as well.

The business sector has lauded the government’s moves to strengthen ties with Riyadh.

“We are now seeing the growing possibility of expanding our business opportunities in Saudi Arabia,” an official with a major Japanese trading house said.

Still, many hurdles, such as Saudi Arabia’s strict restrictions on foreign investment and the quality of workers, must be cleared before Japanese firms can make a full-fledged entry into the Saudi Arabian market, analysts said.

A possible easing of the country’s visa requirements could be among issues discussed at the series of meetings between Japanese officials and the Saudi Arabian side during Salman’s visit, sources said.