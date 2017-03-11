Woman who thought she was fat had 60-kg tumor

Pennsylvania

Mary Clancey once was resigned to being a plump old lady. Over 15 years she kept getting bigger despite dieting. But with her health deteriorating, her son persuaded her to go to a hospital.

What doctors found astounded them: an ovarian cyst that had grown into a 140-pound (63-kg) tumor.

Doctors at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown removed the stage 1 mass in a five-hour operation Nov. 10.

Going in, Clancey weighed 365 pounds (165 kg). After five hours in surgery, she had lost 180 pounds (82 kg) of tumor and tissue.

“You can’t imagine in your wildest dreams something that huge,” she told Philadelphia TV station NBC10.

As she was gaining weight, Clancey, 71, of St. Clair, Pennsylvania, said doctors told her to watch what she ate. At just over 5 feet tall (152 cm), she felt destined to become “a short, round, fat little old lady.”

The tumor didn’t cause her pain. “It just made itself comfortable in there,” she said.

But by the time she went to the hospital, it had become difficult for her to walk or even stand.

Dr. Richard Boulay, who performed the operation, said the mass was so big it didn’t even fit in the picture taken by a CT scan.

“It was slowly killing her,” Bouley said Thursday during a news conference at the hospital.

To help in the removal of the tumor, a second table had to be moved next to the one on which Clancey was lying so the mass could be rolled out without it rupturing, The Morning Call newspaper reported.

Made up predominantly of water, the tumor was “slippery and nasty,” Boulay said.

After nearly a month in recovery, Clancey is back home, working to regain her balance as a lighter woman.

She weighs less than 150 pounds (58 kg) and feels great.

Doctors said tests show she is cancer-free and does not need further treatment, The Call reported.

In January, a Mississippi man who was told he was simply fat also had a 130-pound tumor removed during an operation in California.

Roger Logan had the surgery on Jan. 31. His surgeon said the tumor probably began as an ingrown hair on his abdomen that became infected.