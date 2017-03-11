SDF officers rip into government’s motive, timing behind South Sudan pullout plan

Some Self-Defense Forces officers have blasted the government’s decision Friday to withdraw troops from South Sudan, where security has increasingly deteriorated.

“If the troops were to be withdrawn, they should have been withdrawn last July, when the security there began to deteriorate,” an SDF officer who declined to be named said.

Another senior SDF official said he had been skeptical of the South Sudan deployment in the first place out of concern for troops’ safety.

“Even though it was a risky mission, it wasn’t a case where we could highlight our peacekeeping operations to the international community,” the official said. “The government must have been looking for the right timing to withdraw all along.”

Another SDF officer said he was infuriated by the timing.

“GSDF officers there are still working on restoring roads,” the officer said. “I can’t understand why they have decided now is the best time.”

Noting the Abe administration’s grilling over recent scandals involving the daily activity logs of GSDF troops and a shady land deal with the nationalist school operator Moritomo Gakuen, the officer said the decision may be because the government is hoping to deflect attention from those incidents.

On Friday in New York, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed gratitude to Japanese engineering troops for their contributions over the past five years.

“They’ve been in that post for many years, and they’ve been performing a very valuable function and have been a key part of the efforts by the U.N. mission there to protect civilians,” Haq said.

“We appreciate the work that they’ve done. We will continue to engage with the government of Japan to make sure that Japan can contribute usefully to other peacekeeping missions in the future.”