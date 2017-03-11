Ishihara wants shorter appearance before assembly panel over Toyosu debacle

Former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara has informally proposed that his planned appearance at the metropolitan assembly be shortened due to health reasons, informed sources said Friday.

Ishihara, 84, has been summoned by the assembly’s powerful investigative committee to speak about issues related to the planned Toyosu wholesale food market starting at 1 p.m. on March 20.

If Ishihara makes a formal request with a doctor’s statement, the committee will consider it, the sources said.

According to the sources, Ishihara requested that his appearance be shortened from a planned three hours to one hour or so.

When Ishihara held a press conference on March 3 to discuss the Toyosu market issues, he quit after about an hour, citing his health conditions such as a cerebral infarction he experienced in 2015.

When he was in office, Ishihara made the final decision to transfer the aging Tsukiji market in Chuo Ward to the Toyosu site in neighboring Koto Ward.

The relocation has been put on hold due to concerns over soil contamination at the Toyosu site, which previously hosted a gas plant.