Survey shows nation’s elderly most confident in their ability to fend off fraud

The nation’s elderly are more confident in their abilities to avoid falling victim to so-called special fraud cases, including remittance scams, than younger people, and are less prepared to take measures against it, a government survey showed Saturday.

By age group, 50.7 percent of the respondents aged 70 or over voiced strong confidence that they would not fall victim to such fraud. For those in their 60s, 42.9 percent said they would not fall victim to such scams while 37.9 percent of people in their 50s and 34.7 percent of those in their 40s voiced confidence in their abilities, a Cabinet Office survey showed.

Adding those who are less confident, the combined percentage of respondents who are somewhat or very confident in their abilities to avoid falling victim to fraud totaled around 80 percent among all age groups surveyed.

Across all age brackets, those who said that they have already set their phones to an anonymous call rejection mode or are planning to do so came to 40.5 percent. The measure is said to be effective in helping to prevent fraud.

The percentage was the lowest for respondents 70 or over, at 22.5 percent. It stood at 39.2 percent for those in their 60s, 48.2 percent for those in their 50s, 49.3 percent for those in their 40s and 54.9 percent for those in their 30s.

Asked about other countermeasures respondents are taking or willing to take, 43.5 percent cited caller identification functions, 43.2 percent said they are gathering or plan to gather information about fraud tactics from media, and 23.5 percent cited the creation of passwords among family members.

Meanwhile, those taking no measures accounted for 14.4 percent of all respondents and for 23.9 percent of respondents 70 or over.

The survey, the first of its kind by the government, was conducted in January via interviews covering 3,000 people 18 years old or over, with 62.6 percent of them giving valid responses.

The number of special fraud cases recognized by police last year totaled 14,151. Those 65 or older were victims in 11,041 cases — or nearly 80 percent of the total — according to the National Police Agency.