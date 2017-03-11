Police ID body of Ishikawa high school student discovered bound, stabbed in deserted home

Kanazawa Ishikawa Pref.

The body of a female high school student, her hands and mouth bound with duct tape, was discovered in an abandoned home in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, police said Saturday.

The body, which had multiple stab wounds, was found Friday night and later identified as that of Misa Ikeshita, a 16-year-old high school student who lived in the town.

Ikeshita went missing earlier in the day, police said, adding that a man linked to her death — a college student from Nagano Prefecture — may have committed suicide in the neighboring town of Anamizu, in Ishikawa Prefecture.

“We are very saddened (by the loss). It is unforgivable and I don’t have words, also as a parent,” said Naoji Okubo, principal of the victim’s high school. Ikeshita, he said, was a good student an active member of the school’s brass band.

Police believe she was abducted on her way home from school as some of her belongings, including a mobile phone and gym clothes, were found scattered near a bus stop.

Ikeshita had sent a text message to her mother at around 6:30 p.m. asking to be picked up at the bus stop.

Later Friday, the 21-year-old college student linked to Ikeshita’s death, was hit by a car at around 7:40 p.m. while walking along an expressway in Anamizu.

Police found a car, one that the student had apparently been driving, parked near the scene of the accident. They said they discovered Ikeshita’s body at the empty home after visiting the address of the man’s relative, the vehicle’s registered owner.