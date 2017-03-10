U.S. sending 400 more troops to bolster Raqqa offensive, referee rival allies

The United States is deploying an additional 400 troops to help defeat the Islamic State group in Raqqa, the jihadis’ self-proclaimed capital in Syria, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition said on Thursday.

“They are temporary forces,” U.S. Col. John Dorrian told reporters in Baghdad, confirming a report in the New York Times, adding that the long-term authorized level of U.S. troops in Syria would remain at 500.

IS jihadis are facing simultaneous offensives in northern Syria by government forces, Turkish-backed rebels, and a U.S.-supported alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters.

The additional U.S. troops include a Marines artillery unit being deployed with 155mm howitzers in support of the Raqqa offensive.

It also includes U.S. special operations troops equipped with Stryker armored vehicles, which have been sent farther north to the Manbij region to deter clashes between Turkish forces and the Americans’ Kurdish-Arab allies.

U.S. special operations forces have been inside Syria since 2015, advising and training the Kurdish-Arab fighters, who are grouped under the umbrella of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The buildup comes amid calls by U.S. President Donald Trump for new plans to accelerate the pace of the war against the Islamic State group.

U.S. media reports say the plan involves the deployment of artillery, attack helicopters and additional special operations forces.

The U.S. military estimates that there are 3,000 to 4,000 jihadis entrenched in Raqqa, a city of 300,000.