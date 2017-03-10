Elissa Montanti of the Global Medical Relief Fund smiles with Janet Sylva during a press conference at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York., on Thursday. Surgeons removed a 6-pound tumor that had been growing in the 12-year-old girl's mouth during a procedure at the medical center in January. | AP

Surgeons in N.Y. remove cantaloupe-size tumor from Gambia girl’s mouth

NEW HYDE PARK, NEW YORK – A 12-year-old girl from the West African nation of Gambia is expected to leave the U.S. next week after surgeons successfully removed a 6-pound tumor from her mouth.

Surgeons in New York say the benign tumor in Janet Sylva’s mouth was about the size of a cantaloupe and was one of the largest tumors they’d ever seen. They say it prevented her from eating and made breathing difficult. They feared Janet would die within a year if nothing was done.

Dr. David Hoffman learned of Janet’s plight after doctors in Senegal reached out to international health groups.

The Global Medical Relief Fund arranged for transportation, housing and travel for Janet and her mother.

A large medical team volunteered for the January operation at Cohen Children’s Medical Center on Long Island.

