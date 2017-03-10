Michelle Lun holds on to her 2-year-old son Alfie as they meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during the the unveiling of a national memorial honoring the Armed Forces and civilians who served during the Gulf War and conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan in London on Thursday. | AP

Two-year-old throws tantrum during encounter with Queen Elizabeth

AP

LONDON – A 2-year-old boy in England wasn’t very impressed with a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth and showed it by throwing a tantrum in front of her majesty.

Little Alfie Lun was set to hand the queen flowers at the unveiling of a new war memorial in London on Thursday. Instead, he wriggled out of his mother’s arms and attempted to sit on the ground. Eventually his mom was able to pick Alfie up again and he reluctantly handed the queen the bouquet.

The 90-year-old queen is also a great grandmother and didn’t appear fazed by the meltdown. She smiled at the boy and his parents throughout the encounter.

