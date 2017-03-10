German police make arrest in manhunt over boy’s killing, find two more corpses

German police said Thursday they have arrested a man and discovered two more bodies during their search for the suspect in the killing of a 9-year-old boy earlier this week.

A police spokesman said officers made the arrest after the man called them from a fast food stall in the city Thursday evening.

In his call to police the man told officers about a fire in a nearby apartment, where officers later found two bodies, police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press.

Wortmann couldn’t immediately confirm that the arrested man was 19-year-old Marcel Hesse, who was being sought since the killing of a neighbor’s child on Monday.

German news agency dpa quoted unnamed investigators saying they were working on the assumption that the man arrested was Hesse.

The killing shocked the gritty industrial city of Herne, not least because police said the suspect had boasted about his actions online.

Authorities said Hesse had posted a photo and video of the slain child online to boast about the killing.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s top security official, Interior Minister Ralf Jaeger, said at the time that the images “left even the investigators stunned.”

Hesse was clearly identifiable, standing with bloody hands next to his victim, police said.

A large-scale manhunt was launched, with police using helicopters and sniffer dogs to search the area

They warned the public not to approach the suspect, saying Hesse knew martial arts and could be armed and dangerous.