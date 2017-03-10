Komeito agrees to cooperate with Koike’s party in Tokyo poll

Komeito has broadly agreed to cooperate with the regional political party effectively led by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike in the July 2 metropolitan assembly election, sources said Friday.

Komeito, the partner of the Liberal Democratic Party in national politics, and Koike’s Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) are set to ink a policy accord and agree to support each other’s candidates. The deal will be announced Monday.

The alliance is expected to deal a blow to the LDP, which currently holds the biggest presence in the assembly.

Komeito has made the election a priority, aiming for all of its 23 candidates to win seats. By joining with the popular governor, the party hopes to win support from swing voters while avoiding competition, the sources said.

Koike apparently wants to secure cooperation from Komeito in running the government after the election, the sources also said.

Komeito will limit its alliance with Koike’s party to Tokyo while maintaining its coalition with the ruling LDP at the national level.

But some Komeito members are concerned that the party’s collaboration with Koike could affect Komeito-LDP cooperation in the next House of Representatives election, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, Koike told a news conference Friday that Tomin First will not enter national politics any time soon. Her remark followed media reports that the party will launch a group to study state politics as early as this month.