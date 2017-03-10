Abe to meet with EU leaders later this month

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Thursday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Brussels on March 21 to meet with European Union leaders.

At the meeting, Abe and the EU leaders, including EU Council President Donald Tusk, are likely to reaffirm their determination to conclude a Japan-EU economic partnership agreement at an early date, on which negotiations have been in deadlock, people familiar with the matter said.

The EU will work to bring the EPA talks to a successful end, Juncker told a news conference. He also said that Europe is attaching importance to rule-based free trade at a time when protectionism is rising.

Abe’s visit to Brussels will be part of his planned European tour starting March 19, which also covers France, Germany and Italy.

The leaders’ talks come amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump’s election last November on his “America First” platform is part of a rising tide of protectionism worldwide.

In a related development in the Belgian capital on Thursday, the EU held a summit and warned against protectionist trade policies.

A document issued later said that among the free trade negotiations that the EU is undertaking, the EPA talks with Japan could be the first to yield an agreement.

In the Japan-EU free trade talks, launched in April 2013, Tokyo is seeking the removal of tariffs imposed by the bloc on Japanese cars and electronics, while Brussels wants Japan to eliminate duties on farm products such as pork and cheese.

Japan and the EU, which will be reduced to 27 nations after Britain’s withdrawal is finalized, already missed the initial deadline for reaching a deal by the end of 2015.