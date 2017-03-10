Osaka governor cool to giving Moritomo Gakuen school OK to open after getting dodgy paperwork

The head of scandal-hit Osaka school operator Moritomo Gakuen insisted Thursday there were no serious inconsistencies in documents pertaining to an elementary school under construction on land acquired through a murky deal with the central government.

But the Osaka Prefectural Board of Education said the documents contained inconsistencies in figures concerning construction costs, which Gov. Ichiro Matsui indicated meant the prefecture is now unlikely to give its permission for the school to open next month.

The project has come under scrutiny in the Diet following disclosure that the school operator bought the land from the government at a fraction of its appraised price.

Moritomo Gakuen, an educational entity based in the city of Osaka, purchased the 8,770-sq.-meter lot in neighboring Toyonaka in June for ¥134 million ($1.17 million) — only about 14 percent of its appraised value.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also been fending off accusations he is linked to the school project. His wife, Akie, was the school’s honorary principal until she stepped down last month, and the operator previously used Abe’s name in fundraising efforts.

The president of the construction company involved in the project told Kyodo News that it produced a document putting costs at ¥756 million at the urging of Moritomo Gakuen and that one stating costs of ¥1.56 billion is the authentic contract.

Moritomo Gakuen apparently asked for the former document to make its financial standing look healthier and to smooth the process of its school-opening application.

But Yasunori Kagoike, head of Moritomo Gakuen, said Thursday that the documents submitted to the board of education for approval to run the school are accurate.

Having obtained conditional permission from prefectural authorities, Moritomo Gakuen has planned to open the school next month. But Gov. Matsui indicated Thursday that the prefecture is now unlikely to give its permission for the school to open in April.

“(The figures in) the documents are all different. (Kagoike) must have intended to deceive the Osaka government from the beginning,” he said.

Speaking to reporters before and after meeting with prefectural school board inspectors, Kagoike admitted the school incorrectly told prefectural authorities that it had made an arrangement with a private school in Aichi Prefecture to secure students. “The consultant made a mistake,” he said.

But he left other questions unanswered, including requests for an explanation as to why the school gave different estimates for construction costs in contracts it submitted to the prefecture and two other entities.

Board of education inspectors went to the school Thursday to check on the construction and confirm aspects of the application. But the inspection was halted after 20 minutes, according to the prefecture, because Kagoike’s wife was photographing the officials without permission.

The inspection was conducted after the Osaka governor said last week that the school would not open as scheduled unless the operator submitted additional documents by March 14.

The price that Moritomo Gakuen paid for the school land was reached after subtracting more than ¥800 million, ostensibly to account for the costs of decontaminating the site after garbage was found buried there.

Moritomo Gakuen obtained conditional permission to open the school, but a subcontractor subsequently said garbage unearthed from the site had been dumped into a hole at the same site during construction.

The operator has also faced scrutiny in connection with the kindergarten it runs in Osaka.

In January, after parents were given material disparaging Korean residents of Japan and Chinese, prefectural officials questioned Kagoike, the principal, and his wife, the vice principal of the preschool, over suspected hate speech.