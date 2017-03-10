Miyagi tsunami survivor, 17, keeps memory alive via storytelling

About a month after the March 2011 disaster, the elementary school class in the tsunami-hit Tohoku region city was in uproar, with classmates taking out their nervous exhaustion on each other.

After Honoka Tsuda threw a desk at a classmate, she and her classmates were ordered by her teacher to stop talking about the earthquake and tsunami.

“I held back from talking (about the disaster) at school or in our temporary housing, so I gradually forgot about what I experienced and saw that day,” Tsuda said.

She had lost her house in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, to the tsunami unleashed by the 9.0-magnitude earthquake on March 11, 2011, as well as a relative who had been kind to her since her early childhood. Tsunami debris at the site of her house was a reminder that she no longer had a home of her own.

Now a 17-year-old high school student, she serves as a storyteller in the hope of preventing the disaster from being forgotten. “We must never forget (the disaster), for the sake of future lives,” she said.

Tsuda was motivated to break her silence on March 11, 2015, the fourth anniversary of the calamity. At a symposium she attended at the suggestion of her teacher in junior high school, she related her disaster experience in public for the first time.

She was not able to speak as well as she had hoped but was impressed by the rapt attention of the audience.

“I realized it’s alright to talk,” she recalled. “I felt I could give information that might be useful to someone and I could be of help to others.”

With two of her schoolmates, Tsuda started her activities as a storyteller, sharing her experience with high school students and people involved in education who visit disaster areas in the Tohoku region.

Last November, Tsuda delivered a speech in English in front of about 400 people, including high school students from 30 nations at a World Tsunami Awareness Day event in the town of Kuroshio, Kochi Prefecture.

“I worry I might hurt someone who is trying to overcome hardship after a disaster by blotting out the memory,” she said. Still, she said she believed it was significant to share her experience and the lessons she learned with people from areas that have been free of large-scale natural disasters.

After looking back on her despondency soon after the March 2011 disaster and how she was helped by interactions with others, Tsuda asked her audience to “appreciate every day as something taken for granted might suddenly disappear.”

She also called on listeners to relay her story to someone they care about, hoping that sharing her experience with many people will contribute to keeping the March 2011 disaster from being forgotten. Last year, the memories of Tsuda and fellow storytellers were published in a book.

Tsuda herself is resolved to make every day count as she enters her third year in high school in April and steps up preparations to be admitted to a university to study livestock science. “I want to be open to doing everything I can,” she said.