Tokyo infant mauled to death by pet dog

A 10-month-old girl mauled by a pet dog died in Hachioji, Tokyo on Thursday, according to the police. The dog was a pet kept by the girl’s grandparents.

At around 4:35 p.m., Midori Yasuda was suddenly attacked by a 4-year-old male golden retriever when she was crawling in front of her grandparents, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead about two hours later.

The dog was off its leash, as was normal in the household. The girl had recently begun moving on her own and occasionally spent time at her grandparents’ house.

On Thursday, she developed a fever while at a nursery. Since her mother was at work, her grandparents picked her up from the nursery.